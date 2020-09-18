Third Time Lucky For Breakers Who Record First AFL North Coast Local Derby Win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SIX unanswered goals by the Coffs Breakers in the second quarter paved the way for the reigning premier to record its first local derby win of the year.



Sawtell/Toormina, which had won the previous two encounters between the two sides, started the better of the local rivals on Saturday and the Saints led by 11 points at the first break.

The Breakers then put their foot down to jump to a 25 point lead at half time.

A lead that was never threatened throughout a reasonably even second half with the final score reading 12.15 (87) to 8.9 (57).

New Breakers coach Chris Frangos has now got two wins from two starts since taking over the reins and despite the team kicking its second highest score for the season, he said the reason for the win over the Saints was better defence.

“Team defence has been a big focus the past couple of weeks,” Frangos said.

“If everyone can concentrate on defending as a team, it makes it easier.”

Grafton sewed up a guaranteed grand final berth with a thumping 134-point win over Port Macquarie.

Michael Luxton booted seven goals for the Tigers while Luke Stanford chimed in with four in the 28.22 (190) to 8.8 (56) demolition.

Jesse Schmidt played almost a lone hand up forward for Port kicking five of the Magpies’ eight goals.

The women’s match between the Breakers and Northern Beaches was an entertaining affair.

The margin was only five points at the final break before the Breakers kicked three unanswered goals in the final term to record a 7.4 (46) to 3.3 (21) victory and maintain their unbeaten record.

This weekend the women’s match between the Coffs Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina will be played under lights at Richardson Park on Friday night.

The Breakers men are at home again on Saturday, this time against Port Macquarie. Sawtell/Toormina also has a home game but will have a 5pm first bounce against Grafton.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS