IT was very much a case of ‘third time lucky’ for Mallabula businessman David Everingham as a snap lockdown threatened him with being isolated for the third time.

His business interests see him regularly fly in and out of Victoria. Twice after disembarking from a flight into Newcastle he was tested for Covid-19 and forced into isolation for two weeks on each occasion.



The tests proved negative.

“I was working in a town which borders Victoria and South Australia when yet another lockdown was announced,” he said.

“My schedule had me booked to fly home from Geelong,” he stated.

“I realized that this would mean another lockdown so I drove home via the western highway system.

“I obtained a permit online, beat the deadline by three hours and got tested when I got back.

“I self-isolated until my test results came through.

“This proved negative and I’ve since had my first Covid jab,” he said.

By Geoff WALKER