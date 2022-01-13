Thirsty Merc Rocks the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIRSTY MERC rocked the Coffs Coast with a stunning performance of their best songs and new material last Wednesday at the Hoey Moey in Coffs Harbour.

The crowd erupted as the iconic Australian band jumped on stage as music lovers hit the dance floor from the first to last song.



The Coffs Coast has become a popular venue for touring musicians and a firm favourite for Thirsty Merc who have performed here on several occasions as they continue their 19 gig tour across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

The crowd cheered as lead singer Rai Thistlethwayte played the keyboard to ‘Someday Someday’ and the band ended on a high with ‘In the Summertime’, the theme song for Bondi Rescue.

Jacqui Gardner from Sandy Beach was inspired by Thirsty Merc’s live performance at Park Beach Reserve a few years ago and has followed them ever since.

“I got shivers on my skin when I walked in, the audience was on the dance floor right from the start, it was a stunning performance.

“I’ve been following Thirsty Merc since the Park Beach Reserve Big Concert approximately four years ago.

“I didn’t know it was them who sang ‘In the Summertime’, ‘20 Good Reasons’ and ‘Someday Someday’ so I’ve liked them for a very long time.

“I was too busy raising my family to follow new bands but now with my two friends, we follow touring bands in Coffs Harbour.

“Thirsty Merc are fantastic live performers, live music has such a different energy to it, I couldn’t hold myself back when they played 20 Good Reasons and got up to the front to dance.

“Coffs has great touring bands, we’re going to see Summersalt in February at Park Beach Reserve, Paul Kelly in April at the Hoey, our grand finale is a trip to Daydream Island in May to see Richard Clapton, Daryl Braithwaite and Jimmy Barnes.

“There’s no substitute for live music and the Coffs Coast has the best,” enthused Jacqui.

By David WIGLEY