This week’s Positive Behaviour and Learning Program nominees

SEEING our youth step up and set a positive example is the knock-on effect of the Positive Behaviour and Learning Program which has been operating in parts of the Port Stephens Central and West Wards for many years.

The nine schools involved have all seen the benefits of the program.



Reward and recognition for going above and beyond.

As each group of nominees are announced and recognised for their attitude, efforts and ethics another cohort of students are motivated to do well and to do their best within their school and wider community.

This week the nominees share a theme one which shows that they are putting others before themselves.

They are being selfless as they care for others.

Something everyone in our community can be proud of.

This week Irrawang High School student Temika Jervis showed her honesty in handing in a credit card found at MarketPlace Raymond Terrace.

Leadership is one key to a successful future and we saw this demonstrated by Xanthiah Roach of Hunter River High School.

She was joined by Khloe Forde of Salt Ash Public School who showed leadership at Star Struck.

Blake Bendar-Reay also showed leadership in mentoring students to settle into new routines.

Khloe Skeates is a role model for younger students who travel to Irrawang Public School on the bus.

Xavier Styles of Karuah Public School showed true compassion at a zone carnival where he comforted an injured student from another school.

While Liam Munro and Lilly Vella and Sarah Gamble assisted at a range sporting events.

The NOTA team congratulates this week’s PBL nominees and looks forward to hearing about future nominees who are demonstrating their commitment to their community.

By Marian SAMPSON