This Week’s Positive Behaviour for Learning Award Nominees

THIS week students were nominated for a range of Positive Behaviour for Learning awards for their commitment to excellent and caring behaviour.

Irrawang Public School’s Drayke Abra was nominated for cleaning up litter left by others and collecting trolleys at the recycling machine at Woolworths without being asked.



Great work Drayke!

Raymond Terrace Public School Student Ryker Purdon was recognised for being helpful and accommodating with younger children during a Port Stephens OzTag competition.

William McGovern of Grahamstown Public School loves to help set up for technology classes.

He recently helped to set up all the laptops, earphones and pencils for year 3 NAPLAN.

Emalynne Hunter Hahn of Irrawang High School is a popular PBL Student Ambassador who mentors students on a weekly basis.

Emalynne volunteered to speak on a transition evening and was very helpful on a recent excursion to the University of Newcastle.

Hunter River High School’s Emma Price has been nominated for being a kind and considerate member of the Port Stephens community whilst working in a local business.

Salt Ash Public School’s Lucas Wood was nominated for consistently showing empathy and compassion to all people.

Charlotte Bass of Medowie Public School is an extremely responsible student.

She has recently demonstrated this by leading and choreographing a dance for her peers.

Lilliana Buehler of Seaham Public School was nominated for always being a positive member of the school community.

Her smile, cheerful attitude and caring nature always has a positive impact on others.

Karuah Public School student Sailor Ford was nominated for having a responsible attitude when faced with a medical emergency and for displaying outstanding sportsmanship and pride for her team during Saturday sports.

Holly Degaura, Principal of Salt Ash Public School told News Of The Area, “Salt Ash Public School is proud to be a Positive Behaviour for Learning school and for the last five years we have been a member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL program.

“All students, staff and members of our community promote our school PBL values of being Positive Respectful and Safe Learners at school and in the community.

“Each week students are explicitly taught positive behaviours as a whole school and are rewarded for demonstrating these behaviours.

“We have recently opened our refurbished multi-purpose court and through our explicit lessons on how to use this space respectfully and safely, students have enjoyed this area and have displayed only positive interactions and behaviour which is a credit to the implementation of PBL program,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON