This week’s Positive Behaviour for Learning Program

THE last week of August saw some great nominations in the region’s Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) Program.

Loma Morris of Irrawang Public School was nominated for the award for displaying outstanding respect and sportsmanship during her weekend sport of netball.



Raymond Terrace Public School’s Chelsi Munro’s nomination was for keeping our school grounds tidy outside of school on her way home.

Chelsea was found picking up rubbish and looking after our community.

Similarly Salt Ash Public School student Tasman Marshall was nominated for helping keep our community safe by chasing after a sign that was flying away near our school grounds.

Grahamstown Public School’s Blaze Boyle was nominated for demonstrating care and respect for a fellow student who was feeling very shy and anxious at an assembly.

He accompanied the other student onto the stage and made sure they received their award.

Molly Lawlor of Irrawang High School is a regular and much valued and appreciated volunteer at Cafe Irrawang, giving up her own time to assist the chefs which saw her nominated this week for a PBL award.

Hunter River High School student Levon Demirjian was nominated for being a compassionate and caring friend when helping out a peer.

Medowie Public School student Phoenix Mace is an extremely empathetic and caring student.

He was nominated for noticing students and assisting them on their way from school, stopping waiting for them and escorting them to their family.

Seaham Public School student Zoe South was nominated for her efforts during the Hunter River High STEM day when Zoe noticed a student from another school who was alone.

Zoe invited that student to join her friends making a positive impact.

Karuah Public School student Alex-Jon Lancaster was nominated for always being pleasant, polite and well-mannered when interacting with the canteen staff.

The week prior, Irrawang Public School’s Laynie Travalos was nominated for her kindness to both preschool staff and children.

Laynie is particularly helpful to those that are sad or need a friend, she is helpful to everyone around her.

Raymond Terrace Public School student Jai Malik was nominated for listening respectfully to the instructor at Raymond Terrace Bowling Club and following directions during a stage 1 excursion.

He used the time productively to try to learn and improve his lawn bowls technique.

Grahamstown Public School student Ellyse Davies was nominated for showing great commitment whilst participating in school drama group rehearsals.

This is done during her break times and she is always respectful and thankful towards staff and students.

Irrawang High School’s Braith Neale was nominated for actively participating in extracurricular activities across the community; representing the school in various sports and as part of the IHS Drum Corps, upholding school PBL values.

Hunter River High School’s Paul Dougherty was nominated for supporting Primary and Secondary students at Starstruck and his incredible display of confidence when performing.

Salt Ash Public School’s Lilly Flood has represented our school recently in many different sporting events.

She is always respectful and responsible.

Medowie Public School’s Ellison Christie was nominated for being a respectful, responsible and resilient student.

He recently encouraged others at the zone athletics carnival, congratulating all competitors at the conclusion of the race.

In addition, he assists teachers and visitors to our school in any way he can.

Seaham Public School’s Audrey Botha was nominated for the way she answers the phone in her classroom.

Audrey is always helpful and has exceptional manners when responding to calls.

Karuah Public School’s Chase White was nominated for showing great patience while at the local Op Shop and for wonderful sportsmanship during his Saturday soccer game.

Way to go Chase!

Sarah Donn, PBL coordinator at Hunter River High School (HRHS) told News Of The Area, “Hunter River High School is a proud member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL Program.

“It has been an incredible opportunity each week for HRHS to celebrate our dynamic students who continue to embody our core values of Harmony, Respect, Honesty and Success.

“These values allow our students to learn and grow in a positive and safe learning environment,” she said.

A representative from Raymond Terrace Public School told News Of The Area, “Raymond Terrace Public School is proud to be a Positive Behaviour for Learning school and has supported the Raymond Terrace Community PBL program from the beginning.

“All students, staff and members of our community promote our school PBL values of: Respect, Hands Off, In The Right Place, Do As You Are Asked and Friendly Talk at School.

“Each week students are explicitly taught positive behaviours during a dedicated PBL session and are rewarded for demonstrating these behaviours informally in the playground and formally during assemblies.

“We are a proud PBL school and pride ourselves on demonstrating strong PBL values throughout our school community,” they said.

By Marian SAMPSON