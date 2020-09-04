Three Major Finals In One Day Wraps Up The Year At Park Beach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FINALS day at Park Beach Bowling Club saw champions crowned in the major singles, pairs and triples championships on Sunday.



In front of an enthusiastic band of spectators who enjoyed the afternoon sun, David Hall proved the better in the singles match against Marty Wilson.

Hall raced off to a fast start securing the first ten shots before the contest had even settled down.

Not to be outdone, Wilson settled and trailed by only six shots after a dozen ends.

Hall finished strongly though and took the final 31-11.

In the pairs, young Joey Clarke combined with Cory Daley to hold a seven shot lead at the halfway mark of their final against Phil Toy and Laurie Morris.

Morris has been in magnificent form this year and with Toy reduced the margin to five shots with only three ends remaining.

Clarke and Daley didn’t buckle though and finished 20-11 winners.

The major triples final was a see-sawing battle until the latter stages.

The team of Neil Bowes, Rex Holloway and skip Kent Price held a narrow 10-8 lead after eleven ends before Geoff Flynn, Graeme Colman and skip Ric Harris dominated the second half of the tussle to win 27-18.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS