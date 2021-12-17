Three new Covid-19 cases in the Nambucca Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Mid North Coast Local Health District in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm on Monday, 13 December.

Six cases were from the Port Macquarie-Hastings Local Government Area (LGA) and three were from the Nambucca Valley LGA.

Two of the cases are linked to a known case or cluster and the source of the infection of seven cases is being investigated.

There have been 588 cases reported in the District since the beginning of the current NSW outbreak.

Please get vaccinated to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 and keep coming forward for testing if you experience any symptoms.

For COVID-19 updates, including testing and vaccination clinic details and information about self-isolation, visit the NSW Government website at https://www.nsw.gov.au/.