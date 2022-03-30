Three vehicle collision in double fatality near Tea Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA Gardens residents have been left shocked after a double-fatality on Thursday.

Shortly before 1.40pm on Thursday 24 March 2022, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens, near Viney Creek Road West, after reports of a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle.



Police have been told an Isuzu D-Max utility travelling southbound collided with a motorcycle and a Toyota station wagon, both travelling northbound.

The male motorcyclist died at the scene.

The female driver of the Toyota was trapped by confinement; however, she died at the scene a short time later.

A female passenger of the Toyota was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital.

The male driver of the Isuzu suffered minor injuries and was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway remained closed for a significant period of time, with a contraflow which was set up in one of the two southbound lanes.

Detective Superintendent Chad Gillies of the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District told News Of The Area that locals should take care on roads given the current weather.

“We’ve already seen a number of serious, severe motor vehicle collisions this week in our area.

“A lot of wet weather is predicted over the upcoming weeks so please take care on our roads; obey the rules, drive to the conditions and have a safe week,” Superintendent Gillies said.

Hawks Nest local Gordon Grainger stated this accident is another devastating loss to the community but is hopeful that future crashes will be prevented by the $750,000 funding announced this week to improve safety at the Myall Way/Pacific Highway intersection.

“The funding will include the addition of warning lights on the Northbound lane, which we’ve been agitating through the Southern Area Reference Group to get for many years, and the clearing of the area to make it much safer for crossing,” Gordon said.

By Tara CAMPBELL