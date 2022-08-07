Throngs turnout for Glenreagh’s traditional Timberfest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEVEN thousand five hundred locals and visitors found fun and fascination at the annual Glenreagh Timber Festival on Saturday 30 July at the Glenreagh Recreational Grounds.

That’s not including the crowds of vendors, stall holders, volunteers and entertainers.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Going off with a bang at 8.30am, the beautiful, sunny day event drew every demographic interested in the diverse displays, workshops, stalls and food trucks, after a two-year hiatus because of bushfires and Covid-19.

News Of The Area chatted with Event Coordinator, Rikki Cetinich.

“The volunteers from the 12 community groups who help organise the festival worked hard all day from coordinating the parking, running the canteen, sorting through rubbish, and making sure that everyone was at ease throughout the day.

“As a festival Coordinator I was extremely proud of every single one of them and boy, did they earn their money,” she said.

All proceeds go back into the community and help these community groups succeed.

“It was a great atmosphere with families laying out rugs and sitting in the sun eating delicious food, listening to soulful tunes and watching the children hula-hoop in the background enjoying the country air.

“We spoke to groups and families who said they had been there from 8:30am and had stayed all day,” she said.

“That’s a great sign that as a coordinator you’re doing something right.

“Most of the children left with a design on their face or a twisted balloon and a huge grin that followed.

“The comments coming through on Facebook and in the public are very warming, to see that people noticed the improvements from past years and how the festival catered to all demographics,” said Rikki.

The day kicked off with an intimate smoking ceremony and cultural dancing by Giingan Gumbaynggirr Dance Crew followed by the soothing voice of Sam Dyball.

The woodchopping was packed out from the moment it started, “next year more grandstands are a definite and we are even looking into more live demonstrations, shows and performances that are directly related back to the history of the timber industry,” said Rikki.

A highlight was the ‘faster than a chainsaw’ brother-and-sister team of Ellie and Dan Shipman of the famous Glenreagh woodchopping family heritage.

Coached through their Double Handed Saw competition to a speedy win, a breathless Ellie told NOTA, “We both started sawing as youngsters with dad.”

The Glenreagh Bakery tent was sold out by midday, catering to more than 300 children, who decorated tarts for free.

Brooke Stephen, owner of Glenreagh Bakery, and her team powered through the day sharing their skills in their Build Your Own Tart workshop.

“We chose tart decoration as an easy thing to demonstrate off-site,” Brooke told NOTA, who used to be a cooking teacher and loves the interaction the festival provided.

Blacksmith Joel See from Fortis Creek Forge demonstrated the traditional methods of making tools.

“We do a bit of tool making, repairs on equipment, artistic work and home hardware, mostly today it’s displays,” Joel told NOTA.

Idle In Café was proud to sponsor the Bike Show ‘n Shine by providing prize money and trophies to the winning bikes.

“This is the first year that we’ve sponsored the festival and I believe it was a wonderful drawcard to the biking community and public generally with over 75 bike entries for the competition and close to 200 bikes being put on display,” Alison Johnson, Owner Idle In Café, Nana Glen told NOTA.

“Thanks to social motorcycle club Kobbers Kruiser Klub who organised the Show ‘n Shine logistics on our behalf.

“There were lots of smiling kids who enjoyed getting up close to all the chrome and gleaming bikes.

“The day was a wonderful success and we look forward to next year.”

Observing how festival goers enjoyed the event, Rikki saw mothers enjoying interactive workshops while fathers looked over the vintage machinery, hot rods and motor bikes, and children loving the vintage steam engines and making their way through the Glenreagh Mountain Railway.

“We can’t wait for next year and hope that we see as many faces back to a bigger and better festival; who knows we might even introduce a produce market or full steam engine display but one thing we know for sure is we will definitely have more coffee and food vans,” Rikki said.

By Andrea FERRARI