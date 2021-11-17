Tickets on sale for Sydney Sixers Big Bash matches in January

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BIG BASH tickets went on sale last week for the Sydney Sixers’ two matches at Coffs Harbour on 1 and 9 January 2022 at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The Sixers will bring in 2022 with a bash as they face the Melbourne Renegades on New Year’s Day at 7.30pm and return to Coffs Harbour on Sunday, 9 January to play the Perth Scorchers at 7:15pm.

Sydney Sixers star Stephen O’Keefe has urged the people of the Mid North Coast to get their tickets early.

“We loved our trip to Coffs Harbour two seasons ago and picked up a nice win, so we’d love to do it again this time around,” the former test bowler said.

“With two games there this season it would be great to get as many people as are allowed into C.ex Stadium and have all of them cheering for us.

“From what we are hearing the interest for these games is really high and with the capacity restrictions, people really do need to buy their tickets early so they don’t miss out.”

Ticket prices begin at $5 for children, concessions from $20, adults from $25 and $55 for families and are available via Ticketek.

Sharon McDougall, Section Leader, Stadium and Major Events said the matches would be the perfect start to the New Year.

“What a fantastic way to kick off 2022 here on the Coffs Coast – by hosting not one but two BBL matches at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

“We encourage everyone, locals and visitors alike to get your tickets and get behind the Sydney Sixers at their home away from home,” said McDougall.

By David WIGLEY