Tiger Strike: Coffs Coast Tigers overpower Sawtell in CPL encounter

THE Coffs Coast Tigers struck the net five times to overpower Sawtell 5-1 in the Coastal Premier League last Saturday at Polwarth Drive.

Taj Buck struck twice for the Tigers with Samson Mite, Innocent David and Tom Mitchell notching one goal apiece.

From the opening whistle the Tigers implemented their brand of possession football playing the ball out from the back and attacking with flair in the final third of the pitch.

Midfield playmaker Marcus Field wreaked havoc with the Sawtell defence, dribbling at pace and creating opportunities for his team mates to strike.

The precious three points maintain the Tigers’ position in second place with two matches remaining in a clustered CPL ladder with several teams in contention for the semi-finals.

Two victories from their last two fixtures will secure a place in the semi-finals for the Tigers but Boambee, Port United, Kempsey Saints, Northern Storm and Port Saints all have aspirations for a semi-final berth.

Tigers coach Luke Stow said what happens at the training ground determines what happens on a Saturday afternoon.

“The result is great but I’m more happy that the things we worked on at training this week were executed well and even more so some of the training moves we practiced were put in place to create three of the goals and more opportunities that could have led to more goals.

“Which tells me that the boys are starting to believe in the football we are trying to play and the effort and intensity required to compete at the top level.

“As always we look to learn and improve on certain areas of the game every week to challenge ourselves to be better players individually and as a team,” said Luke.

The Tigers travel to Kempsey on Saturday 7 August to play the Saints with a 3pm kick off.

The Saints are in fifth position and seeking to break into the top four.

By David WIGLEY