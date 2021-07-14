Tigers Draw with Port Saints in Coastal Premier League goal fest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast Tigers shared the points with the Port Macquarie Saints in an entertaining 3-3 draw last Saturday at Polwarth Drive in the Coastal Premier League.

Despite conceding two early goals the young Tigers regrouped to score three unanswered goals and go 3-2 ahead but a late goal by the Saints squared the match.

Tigers shot stopper and captain Luke Kliendienst was pleased with the effort and is now focused on Saturday’s blockbuster against the Northern Storm which will determine who stays in the top four.

“Tough game for the boys backing up on short notice against a team who were very hungry after their defeat last week.

“(After a) scrappy start for us going down 2-0, it was going to be a big ask to get back, but the boys put in a huge effort to bring it back to 3-2 before conceding for the draw.

“I can’t ask for anymore from the boys with the amount of effort and hunger the boys are playing with, it’s the best I’ve seen from them all season.

“Our next game is a huge clash against Korora (Northern Storm), with the top four being so close and us pushing for one of them spots, another must-win game for us,” said Luke.

The derby clash against the Northern Storm is on Saturday at 2:30pm at Korora Oval.

By David WIGLEY