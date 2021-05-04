Tilli Place Provides Essential Services On Peninsula

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO of Port Stephens’ key community support groups have joined forces for the benefit of the Tilligerry Peninsula community, opening ‘Tilli Place’ at Tanilba Bay, in an effort to expand access to much-needed youth mental health and frontline services.

Port Stephens’ only free youth mental health counselling service, jupiter, and the Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre are behind the joint venture, operating since last month, which will see both community groups offering vital local services.

jupiter, an initiative of Caring for Our Port Stephens’ Youth (COPSY), provides free individualised counselling to young people across the Tomaree – and now, Tilligerry peninsulas.



Brooke Vitnell COPSY Inc President, Brooke Vitnell told News Of The Area, “We are incredibly excited about jupiter’s provision of free youth mental health counselling to the Tilligerry community.

“There is a demonstrated need for these services across our community and this service will make a real difference to the lives of local residents.

“For a long time, the Tilligerry peninsula have been victims of geography and it is important to note this is the first-time support of this kind has been made available in Tanilba Bay to service the Tanilba Bay, Oyster Cove, Lemon Tree Passage communities, this is a huge feat,” Ms Vitnell added.

COPSY Inc Vice President Geoffrey Basser said, “We provide our deep and sincere thanks to Mr Bruce MacKenzie for his generous donation of the shop front for our services, his support and dedication to his community should be commended.

“We also thank Kevin Colman and the Tilligerry Lions Club for their continued support,” Mr Basser added.

“jupiter works with young people during difficult periods in their life until they discover their inner strength and potential,” said jupiter Operating Manager Paul Pearton.

“Where appropriate, our counsellors engage with the young person’s community for support.

“Doing so builds the capacity for everyone to cope with current, future and even past challenges,” Mr Pearton added.

Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre President Mr Keith Dykes said that geography played a crucial part in the decision to expand to service the Tilligerry peninsula.

“Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre has always provided access for those in need of our services from the Tilli community at our Salamander Bay office,” Mr Dykes said.

“However, we have been aware of the difficulty experienced by members of the Tilli community in accessing our services at Salamander Bay,” Mr Dykes added.

“That is why we are very excited to be able to offer our services through outreach here in the Tilli community.

“We know that the establishment of the office at Tilli Place will make access to support much easier for the Tilli community,” added Mr Dykes.

Georgina Scott, Manager of the Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre said, “The services we offer at ‘Tilli Place’ include crisis support services and community support services.

“Crisis support provides emergency relief assistance for those experiencing financial hardship.

“Community support services provide support for individuals, families and friends of people with addictive behaviours and counselling for those with addictive behaviours,” said Ms Scott.

If you need to access any of the Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre services call 0478589978 for crisis support or 0401096233 for community support services or call into “Tilli Place” at Shop 4 Kooindah Centre, President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay.

