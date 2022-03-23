Tilligerry Family Community Garden at the Tilligerry Habitat Visitor Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GARDENING has become an increasingly popular pursuit over the last couple of years.

The pandemic has seen more people spending time in their gardens as a recreational activity and generated a growing awareness of sustainable living practices.



The Tilligerry Habitat Centre has long been home to several garden beds that were tended by locals as a community garden.

Unfortunately, the lengthy closure of the centre during the Covid Lockdowns saw a number of the regular gardeners move on and the space was looking for the next generation of green fingered enthusiasts.

Locals Alandra Jones and Bryony Tamsett volunteered to take on the space with a plan to nurture it as a family friendly community garden.

Speaking to News Of The Area, Alandra said, “We had heard that the gardens were not being used and that they were at risk of being shut down.

“There are lots of young families in the area that either don’t have access to garden space or live in rental property that may limit their ability to cultivate a garden over a longer period of time.

“We want to create a family friendly space that inspires people to come along to learn about plants and gardening, whilst giving the kids an opportunity to get their hands dirty.”

Alandra and Bryony both have some great ideas for the garden, which include planting veggies, learning about native plants, creating a mud kitchen for the kids and generating some amazing compost to feed the plants.

They are keen for others to join them and share in the planning, planting and nurturing of the garden.

The gardens are accessible during the opening hours of the centre and either Alandra or Bryony can be found there on a Wednesday or Friday.

By JANE CROCKER