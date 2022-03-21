Tilligerry local participates in Tennis NSW Future Leaders program hosting free open day for community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TILLIGERRY local Kate Vine has been selected to take part in the Tennis NSW Future Leaders program.

The Future Leaders program is designed to empower and engage young people in volunteering and community leadership by supporting participants in the delivery of a fifteen-hour tennis project in collaboration with their tennis club, coach or community organisation.

Kate is a Year 10 student who is excited to have been selected for the program and will be hosting a free open day at Tilligerry Tennis Club on Sunday 3 April.

It is her first time planning an event, however Kate has always had a passion for sports, beginning soccer at a young age and picking up tennis with the Tilligerry Tennis Club just over three years ago.

“I found the program in December on Facebook and decided it would be a great thing to apply for,” Kate told News Of The Area.

Kate attends lessons with the Tilligerry Tennis Club and is hoping to increase participation with locals through the event.

“It’s my first time putting on an event, but I just really wanted to increase awareness of the tennis club within the community as well as increasing participation in lessons as it’s dropped off a bit recently through the pandemic.”

The event will feature a free BBQ sausage sizzle and cake stall and lucky draw prizes as well as a number of fun, free games and activities for both kids and adults.

Tennis NSW CEO Darren Simpson says the Future Leaders program is an important element of Tennis NSW’s work to provide opportunities for young people within tennis.

The program is only open for students in years nine and ten.

“It is great to see the growth and development of the participants over the course of the program, and the impact they make in their communities,” Mr Simpson said.

Tennis NSW are proud to be facilitating their fifth Future Leaders program in 2022.

“It’s been a great challenge and I’ve gained some new skills in project management and leadership; the program has been great for skill building,” Kate said.

The event will run from 10AM-2PM on Sunday 3 April at the Tilligerry Tennis Club on Strathmore Road, Mallabula.

By Tara CAMPBELL