Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 30, 2021 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 27/8/21 Outright winner: Brian Riddell 37 c/b Runner up: Adam Cowie 37 Bonus points winner: Colin Marsden 36 Runner up: Alan Lloyd 34 Ball winners: John Clayton 33 Matt Baldwin 32 Hugh Potts 32 John McDonald 31 Barry Gale 31 Ron McKay 27 Bradman Award: Ed Martin Next game 3/9/21 Single Stableford Eclectic. There were fourteen starters today. Congratulations to all the winners. Thanks to Amanda in the Pro Shop for starting our group this morning.