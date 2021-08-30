Tilligerry Social Golf Club

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 27/8/21

Outright winner: Brian Riddell 37 c/b

Runner up: Adam Cowie 37

Bonus points winner: Colin Marsden 36

Runner up: Alan Lloyd 34

Ball winners:

John Clayton 33

Matt Baldwin 32

Hugh Potts 32

John McDonald 31

Barry Gale 31

Ron McKay 27

Bradman Award: Ed Martin

Next game 3/9/21 Single Stableford Eclectic.

There were fourteen starters today.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Thanks to Amanda in the Pro Shop for starting our group this morning.

Leave a Reply

Top