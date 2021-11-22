0 SHARES Share Tweet

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 19/11/21

Outright winner: Hugh Potts 69

Runner up: Brian Baldwin 70

Bonus points winner: Peter Couvaras 69

Runner up: Barry Gale 70

Ball winners.

Bryan Porter 71

Sean Brennan 72

John McDonald 72

Bob West 73

John Clayton 75

Matt Baldwin 76

Ed Martin 76

Alan Lloyd 77

Bradman Award: Adam Cowie.

D&C4th.

A. Barry Disch

B. Ed Martin

D&C7th.

A. Sean Brennan.

B. Brian Baldwin

NTP18th.

A. Ron McKay.

B. Greg Hinton

Money hole.

A. Matt Baldwin.

B. Bob West

Lucky number 4. Graham Harris

Ladies 9 hole competition

Winner: Margaret McDonald

Runner up: Margaret Gale

There were twenty starters today.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Nice to have things almost back to normal, good to see so many starters.

Next week 26/11/21 will be the 3rd round of the Club Championships.