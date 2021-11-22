Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 22, 2021 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 19/11/21 Outright winner: Hugh Potts 69 Runner up: Brian Baldwin 70 Bonus points winner: Peter Couvaras 69 Runner up: Barry Gale 70 Ball winners. Bryan Porter 71 Sean Brennan 72 John McDonald 72 Bob West 73 John Clayton 75 Matt Baldwin 76 Ed Martin 76 Alan Lloyd 77 Bradman Award: Adam Cowie. D&C4th. A. Barry Disch B. Ed Martin D&C7th. A. Sean Brennan. B. Brian Baldwin NTP18th. A. Ron McKay. B. Greg Hinton Money hole. A. Matt Baldwin. B. Bob West Lucky number 4. Graham Harris Ladies 9 hole competition Winner: Margaret McDonald Runner up: Margaret Gale There were twenty starters today. Congratulations to all the winners. Nice to have things almost back to normal, good to see so many starters. Next week 26/11/21 will be the 3rd round of the Club Championships.