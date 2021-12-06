0 SHARES Share Tweet

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 3/12/21

Outright winner: Colin Marsden 69

Runner up: Kel Dorney 71

Bonus points winner: Sean Brennan 72

Runner up: Brian Baldwin 73 c/b

Ball winners:

Barry Gale 73

Brian Riddell 73

Barry Disch 74

Adam Cowie 74

Ed Martin 74

John McDonald 75

Hugh Potts 75

Matt Baldwin 76

Bradman Award: Bryan Porter

D&C4TH.

(A) Matt Baldwin

(B) Ed Martin

D&C7th

(A) John Clayton.

(B) Peter Couvaras

NTP18th:

(A) Ron McKay

Money hole

(A) John McDonald

(B) Brian Baldwin

Lucky number 7: Helen Venner

Ladies 9 hole Competition

Winner: Margaret McDonald

Runner up: Margaret Gale

There were 21 starters.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game 10/12/21 last round of Club Championships, also Christmas lunch.