Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 6, 2021 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 3/12/21 Outright winner: Colin Marsden 69 Runner up: Kel Dorney 71 Bonus points winner: Sean Brennan 72 Runner up: Brian Baldwin 73 c/b Ball winners: Barry Gale 73 Brian Riddell 73 Barry Disch 74 Adam Cowie 74 Ed Martin 74 John McDonald 75 Hugh Potts 75 Matt Baldwin 76 Bradman Award: Bryan Porter D&C4TH. (A) Matt Baldwin (B) Ed Martin D&C7th (A) John Clayton. (B) Peter Couvaras NTP18th: (A) Ron McKay Money hole (A) John McDonald (B) Brian Baldwin Lucky number 7: Helen Venner Ladies 9 hole Competition Winner: Margaret McDonald Runner up: Margaret Gale There were 21 starters. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game 10/12/21 last round of Club Championships, also Christmas lunch.