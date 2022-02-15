Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 15, 2022 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 11/2/22 Outright winner: Brian Baldwin 34 Runner up: Matt Baldwin 33 c/b Bonus points winner: Kel Dorney 35 Runner up: Ron McKay 33 c/b Ball winners: Brian Riddell 33 Bill McMaster 32 John McDonald 32 Ed Martin 31 Peter Hill 31 Greg Hinton 30 Bradman Award: Wendy Couvaras D&C4th (A) Ron McKay. (B) Peter Couvaras D&C7th (A) John McDonald (B) Brian Baldwin NTP18th (A) Ron McKay (B) Brian Baldwin Money hole (A) Brian Riddell (B) Peter Hill No ladies 9 hole competition. Lucky number 23 Peter Hill. There were 17 starters. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game Friday 18 February par event.