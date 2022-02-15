Tilligerry Social Golf Club

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 11/2/22

Outright winner: Brian Baldwin 34

Runner up: Matt Baldwin 33 c/b

Bonus points winner: Kel Dorney 35

Runner up: Ron McKay 33 c/b

Ball winners:

Brian Riddell 33

Bill McMaster 32

John McDonald 32

Ed Martin 31

Peter Hill 31

Greg Hinton 30

Bradman Award: Wendy Couvaras

D&C4th
(A) Ron McKay.
(B) Peter Couvaras
D&C7th
(A) John McDonald
(B) Brian Baldwin
NTP18th
(A) Ron McKay
(B) Brian Baldwin
Money hole
(A) Brian Riddell
(B) Peter Hill

No ladies 9 hole competition.

Lucky number 23 Peter Hill.

There were 17 starters.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game Friday 18 February par event.

