TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 15/4/22 Outright winner Ed Martin: 35 Runner up Barry Disch: 32 Bonus points winner: Hugh Potts: 35 Runner up: Greg Hinton: 31 Ball winners: Bob West 26 Bill McMaster: 25 Ron McKay: 24 D&C4th: A: Ron McKay: B: Ed Martin NTP18th: A: Mark Skidmore Money hole: A: Ron Dews: B: Brian Baldwin Lucky number 5 Ed Martin No ladies 9 hole competition. We had 13 starters with half the field pulling out when the rain started. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game 22/4/22 single Stableford.