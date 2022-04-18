0 SHARES Share Tweet

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 15/4/22

Outright winner Ed Martin: 35

Runner up Barry Disch: 32

Bonus points winner: Hugh Potts: 35

Runner up: Greg Hinton: 31

Ball winners:

Bob West 26

Bill McMaster: 25

Ron McKay: 24

D&C4th:

A: Ron McKay:

B: Ed Martin

NTP18th:

A: Mark Skidmore

Money hole:

A: Ron Dews:

B: Brian Baldwin

Lucky number 5 Ed Martin

No ladies 9 hole competition.

We had 13 starters with half the field pulling out when the rain started.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game 22/4/22 single Stableford.