Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 30, 2022 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 27/5/22 Outright winners: Bob West and John Clayton 73 ½ Runners up: Matt Baldwin and Brian Baldwin 77 Ball winners Barry Disch and Ron McKay: 78 ¾ Colin Marsden and Bill McMaster: 80 Peter Rados and Kel Dorney: 81 Bradman Award: Peter Hill and Ron Dews D&C 4th: (A): Barry Disch (B): Peter Rados D&C 7th: (A): Ron McKay (B): Peter Rados Money hole: (A): Ron McKay (B): Ed Martin Lucky number 12: Bill McMaster There were 20 starters today. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game 4/6/22 Single Stableford Eclectic.