TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 27/5/22

Outright winners: Bob West and John Clayton 73 ½

Runners up: Matt Baldwin and Brian Baldwin 77

Ball winners

Barry Disch and Ron McKay: 78 ¾

Colin Marsden and Bill McMaster: 80

Peter Rados and Kel Dorney: 81

Bradman Award: Peter Hill and Ron Dews

D&C 4th:
(A): Barry Disch
(B): Peter Rados

D&C 7th:
(A): Ron McKay
(B): Peter Rados

Money hole:
(A): Ron McKay
(B): Ed Martin

Lucky number 12: Bill McMaster

There were 20 starters today.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game 4/6/22 Single Stableford Eclectic.

