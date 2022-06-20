Tilligerry Social Golf Club

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results 17/6/22

Outright winner: Kel Dorney 40

Runner up: Jack Johnstone 37

Bonus points winner: Mark Skidmore: 34 c/b

Runner up: Bill McMaster 34

Ball winners: Ron McKay 33

John Clayton: 30

Barry Disch: 30

Bob West: 30

John McDonald: 30

Greg Hinton: 28

Hugh Potts: 28

Bradman Award: Colin Marsden

D&C4th:

A: Matt Baldwin
B: Greg Hinton

D&C7th:

A: John Clayton
B: Kel Dorney

NTP18th:

A: Barry Disch

Money hole:

A: Matt Baldwin
B: Bill McMaster

Lucky number 22: Matt Baldwin

Ladies 9 hole competition

Winner: Margaret McDonald

Runner up: Margaret Gale

New member: Jack Johnstone

There were 17 players.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game 24/6/22 2 man ambrose.

Leave a Reply

Top