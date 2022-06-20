Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 20, 2022 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results 17/6/22 Outright winner: Kel Dorney 40 Runner up: Jack Johnstone 37 Bonus points winner: Mark Skidmore: 34 c/b Runner up: Bill McMaster 34 Ball winners: Ron McKay 33 John Clayton: 30 Barry Disch: 30 Bob West: 30 John McDonald: 30 Greg Hinton: 28 Hugh Potts: 28 Bradman Award: Colin Marsden D&C4th: A: Matt Baldwin B: Greg Hinton D&C7th: A: John Clayton B: Kel Dorney NTP18th: A: Barry Disch Money hole: A: Matt Baldwin B: Bill McMaster Lucky number 22: Matt Baldwin Ladies 9 hole competition Winner: Margaret McDonald Runner up: Margaret Gale New member: Jack Johnstone There were 17 players. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game 24/6/22 2 man ambrose.