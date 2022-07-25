Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 25, 2022 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 22 July Outright winner: Adam Cowie 66 Runner up: Brian Riddell 69 Bonus points winner: Ed Martin 68 Runner up: John McDonald 71 Ball winners: John Clayton 73, Matt Baldwin 74, Ron McKay 75, Peter Rados 75, Ron Dews 76 and Colin Marsden 78. Bradman Award: Bill McMaster D&C4th (A) Ron McKay Money hole (A) Brian Riddell Lucky number: 20 Barry Disch There were fourteen players. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game 29 July, second round of the Club Championships.