0 SHARES Share Tweet

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 22 July

Outright winner: Adam Cowie 66

Runner up: Brian Riddell 69

Bonus points winner: Ed Martin 68

Runner up: John McDonald 71

Ball winners: John Clayton 73, Matt Baldwin 74, Ron McKay 75, Peter Rados 75, Ron Dews 76 and Colin Marsden 78.

Bradman Award: Bill McMaster

D&C4th

(A) Ron McKay

Money hole

(A) Brian Riddell

Lucky number: 20 Barry Disch

There were fourteen players.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game 29 July, second round of the Club Championships.