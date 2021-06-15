Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 15, 2021 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 11/6/21. Outright winner: Brian Riddell 34 Runner up: Hugh Potts 33 Ball winners: Adam Cowie, Ron McKay, John McDonald, Barry Disch Bradman Award: Ed Martin D&C4th: (A) Brian Riddell, (B) Bill McMaster D&C7th: (A) John McDonald, (B) Bill McMaster NTP18th: (A) Ron McKay Money hole: (A) Matt Baldwin, (B) Brian Baldwin Lucky number: 26 Peter Couvaras No ladies 9 hole competition. There were 14 starters today. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game Friday 18/6/21 Single Stableford.