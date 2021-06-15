Tilligerry Social Golf Club

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 11/6/21.

Outright winner: Brian Riddell 34

Runner up: Hugh Potts 33

Ball winners: Adam Cowie, Ron McKay, John McDonald, Barry Disch

Bradman Award: Ed Martin

D&C4th: (A) Brian Riddell, (B) Bill McMaster

D&C7th: (A) John McDonald, (B) Bill McMaster

NTP18th: (A) Ron McKay

Money hole: (A) Matt Baldwin, (B) Brian Baldwin

Lucky number: 26 Peter Couvaras

No ladies 9 hole competition.

There were 14 starters today.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game Friday 18/6/21 Single Stableford.

