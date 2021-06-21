Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 21, 2021 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 18/6/21 Outright winner: Brian Baldwin 37 c/b Runner up: John McDonald 37 Bonus points winner: Peter Couvaras 35 Runner up: Barry Gale 34 Ball winners: Matt Baldwin, Hugh Potts, Bill McMaster, Ed Martin, Barry Disch, Peter Hill, Greg Hinton, Colin Marsden Bradman Award: Laurie Porter-Smith D&C4th (A) Adam Cowie (B) Brian Baldwin D&C7th (A) John Clayton (B) Bill McMaster NTP18th: (A) Barry Disch Money hole: (A) Hugh Potts (B) Greg Hinton Lucky number: 2 Margaret McDonald No ladies 9 hole competition. There were 20 starters today. Congratulations to all the winners. Nice to see Alan Lloyd back this morning. Next game Friday 25/6/21 4BBB Stableford.