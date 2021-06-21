Tilligerry Social Golf Club

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 18/6/21

Outright winner: Brian Baldwin 37 c/b

Runner up: John McDonald 37

Bonus points winner: Peter Couvaras 35

Runner up: Barry Gale 34

Ball winners: Matt Baldwin, Hugh Potts, Bill McMaster, Ed Martin, Barry Disch, Peter Hill, Greg Hinton, Colin Marsden

Bradman Award: Laurie Porter-Smith

D&C4th (A) Adam Cowie (B) Brian Baldwin

D&C7th (A) John Clayton (B) Bill McMaster

NTP18th: (A) Barry Disch

Money hole: (A) Hugh Potts (B) Greg Hinton

Lucky number: 2 Margaret McDonald

No ladies 9 hole competition.

There were 20 starters today.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Nice to see Alan Lloyd back this morning.

Next game Friday 25/6/21 4BBB Stableford.

