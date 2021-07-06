Tilligerry Social Golf Club

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 2/7/21

Outright winner: Greg Hinton 39

Runner up: Steve Venner 36

Bonus points winner: Barry Disch 37

Runner up: Hugh Potts 33

Ball winners: Alan Lloyd, Matt Baldwin, Peter Couvaras, Brian Baldwin, Wendy Couvaras, John Clayton

Bradman Award: Bryan Porter

NTP4th (A) Barry Disch (B) Colin Marsden

D&C7th (A) John Clayton (B) Alan Lloyd

D&C18th: (B) Greg Hinton

Money hole: (A) John Clayton (B) Colin Marsden

Lucky number 27: Bryan Porter

There were fifteen starters.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Due to COVID restrictions our Annual Championships have been postponed until September.

We wish a speedy recovery to Adam Cowie.

Next game Friday 9/7/21 Single Stableford.

