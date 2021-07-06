Tilligerry Social Golf Club News Of The Area by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 6, 2021 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 2/7/21 Outright winner: Greg Hinton 39 Runner up: Steve Venner 36 Bonus points winner: Barry Disch 37 Runner up: Hugh Potts 33 Ball winners: Alan Lloyd, Matt Baldwin, Peter Couvaras, Brian Baldwin, Wendy Couvaras, John Clayton Bradman Award: Bryan Porter NTP4th (A) Barry Disch (B) Colin Marsden D&C7th (A) John Clayton (B) Alan Lloyd D&C18th: (B) Greg Hinton Money hole: (A) John Clayton (B) Colin Marsden Lucky number 27: Bryan Porter There were fifteen starters. Congratulations to all the winners. Due to COVID restrictions our Annual Championships have been postponed until September. We wish a speedy recovery to Adam Cowie. Next game Friday 9/7/21 Single Stableford.