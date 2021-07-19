Tilligerry Social Golf Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 19, 2021 RESULTS for 16/7/21 Outright winner: Hugh Potts 36 Runner up: Bryan Porter 35 Bonus points winner: Peter Hill 36 Runner up: John McDonald 34 Ball winners: Peter Couvaras, Barry Disch, Matt Baldwin, Alan Lloyd, Ron McKay, Bill McMaster Bradman Award: Adam Cowie Ntp 4th: (A) Barry Disch (B). Bob West D&C7th: (A) Bryan Porter (B). Bill McMaster D&C18th: (A) Hugh Potts (B). Alan Lloyd Money hole: (A) Matt Baldwin Lucky number 4: Graham Harris There were 19 starters today. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game Friday 23/7/21 Single Stableford.