Tilligerry Social Golf Club

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

RESULTS for 16/7/21

Outright winner: Hugh Potts 36

Runner up: Bryan Porter 35

Bonus points winner: Peter Hill 36

Runner up: John McDonald 34

Ball winners: Peter Couvaras, Barry Disch, Matt Baldwin, Alan Lloyd, Ron McKay, Bill McMaster

Bradman Award: Adam Cowie

Ntp 4th: (A)            Barry Disch           (B).   Bob West

D&C7th: (A)          Bryan Porter         (B).   Bill McMaster

D&C18th: (A)        Hugh Potts            (B).   Alan Lloyd

Money hole: (A) Matt Baldwin

Lucky number 4: Graham Harris

There were 19 starters today.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game Friday 23/7/21 Single Stableford.

Leave a Reply

Top