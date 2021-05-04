Tilligerry Social Golf Club Results

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 30/4/21

Outright winners: John Clayton & Greg Hinton 43

Runners up: Barry Disch & Brian Riddell 41 c/b

Ball winners: Adam Cowie & Barry Disch 41

Matt Baldwin & Ron McKay 37

Bradman Award: Hugh Potts & Bob West

NTP4th.        (A).     John Clayton           (B).        Bill McMaster

D&C7th.        (A).     Bill Caswell.             (B).        Bill McMaster

D&C18th.      (A).     Ron McKay

Money hole.  (A).     Bryan Porter

Lucky number 14 Barry Disch.

No ladies 9 hole competition.

There were 15 starters today.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game Friday 7/5/21 Single Stableford Eclectic and our monthly BBQ.

