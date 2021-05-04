TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 30/4/21
Outright winners: John Clayton & Greg Hinton 43
Runners up: Barry Disch & Brian Riddell 41 c/b
Ball winners: Adam Cowie & Barry Disch 41
Matt Baldwin & Ron McKay 37
Bradman Award: Hugh Potts & Bob West
NTP4th. (A). John Clayton (B). Bill McMaster
D&C7th. (A). Bill Caswell. (B). Bill McMaster
D&C18th. (A). Ron McKay
Money hole. (A). Bryan Porter
Lucky number 14 Barry Disch.
No ladies 9 hole competition.
There were 15 starters today.
Congratulations to all the winners.
Next game Friday 7/5/21 Single Stableford Eclectic and our monthly BBQ.