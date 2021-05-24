Tilligerry Social Golf Club Results

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 21 May 2021

Outright winner: Greg Hinton 38

Runner up: Barry Disch 37

Bonus points winner: Bryan Porter 38

Runner up: Ed Martin 37

Ball winners: Hugh Potts, John McDonald, Brian Baldwin, Matt Baldwin, Peter Hill, Colin Marsden, Peter Couvaras, Wendy Couvaras

Bradman Award: Sean Brennan

D&C 4th         (A)        Ron McKay             (B)         Greg Hinton

D&C 7th         (A)        Ron McKay             (B)        Greg Hinton

NTP 18th       (A)        Barry Disch              (B)        Peter Hill

Money hole    (A)        Bryan Porter            (B)       Colin Marsden

Lucky number: 6 Sue McKay

No ladies 9 hole competition.

There were 18 starters today.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game Friday 28/5/21.

2 person 6x6x6.

