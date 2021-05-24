Tilligerry Social Golf Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - May 24, 2021 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 21 May 2021 Outright winner: Greg Hinton 38 Runner up: Barry Disch 37 Bonus points winner: Bryan Porter 38 Runner up: Ed Martin 37 Ball winners: Hugh Potts, John McDonald, Brian Baldwin, Matt Baldwin, Peter Hill, Colin Marsden, Peter Couvaras, Wendy Couvaras Bradman Award: Sean Brennan D&C 4th (A) Ron McKay (B) Greg Hinton D&C 7th (A) Ron McKay (B) Greg Hinton NTP 18th (A) Barry Disch (B) Peter Hill Money hole (A) Bryan Porter (B) Colin Marsden Lucky number: 6 Sue McKay No ladies 9 hole competition. There were 18 starters today. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game Friday 28/5/21. 2 person 6x6x6.