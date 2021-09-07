Tilligerry Social Golf Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 7, 2021 CLUB results for 3/9/21 Outright winner: Brian Riddell 36 Bonus points winner: John Clayton 35 Ball winners: Adam Cowie 34, Peter Couvaras 32, Barry Gale 32, Hugh Potts 31, Ron McKay 28, Alan Lloyd 28, John McDonald 28 Bradman Award: Ed Martin There were 12 starters. Congratulations to all the winners. Next game 10/9/21 Single Stableford. Club Championships will be held at the end of lockdown.