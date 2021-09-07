Tilligerry Social Golf Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CLUB results for 3/9/21

Outright winner: Brian Riddell 36

Bonus points winner: John Clayton 35

Ball winners: Adam Cowie 34, Peter Couvaras 32, Barry Gale 32, Hugh Potts 31, Ron McKay 28, Alan Lloyd 28, John McDonald 28

Bradman Award: Ed Martin

There were 12 starters.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Next game 10/9/21 Single Stableford.

Club Championships will be held at the end of lockdown.