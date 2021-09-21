Tilligerry Social Golf Club results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - September 21, 2021 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 17/9/21 Outright winner: Matt Baldwin 39 Bonus points winner: John Clayton 33 c/b Ball winners: Alan Lloyd 33, Peter Hill 32, Ron McKay 32, Adam Cowie 32, Brian Riddell 32, Ed Martin 31 Bradman Award: Bob West There were 12 starters. Congratulations to all the winners. Thank you to Amanda in the Pro Shop for starting our members each week. Next game Friday 24/9/21 Single Stableford.