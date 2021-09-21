0 SHARES Share Tweet

TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 17/9/21

Outright winner: Matt Baldwin 39

Bonus points winner: John Clayton 33 c/b

Ball winners: Alan Lloyd 33, Peter Hill 32, Ron McKay 32, Adam Cowie 32, Brian Riddell 32, Ed Martin 31

Bradman Award: Bob West

There were 12 starters.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Thank you to Amanda in the Pro Shop for starting our members each week.

Next game Friday 24/9/21 Single Stableford.