Tilligerry Social Golf Club Results Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 18, 2021 TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 15/10/21 Outright winner: Matt Baldwin 40 c/b Runner up: John Clayton 40 Bonus points winner: Adam Cowie 33 Runner up: Bill McMaster 32 c/b Ball winners: Barry Disch 32 Peter Couvaras 31 Ed Martin 31 Hugh Potts 30 Alan Lloyd 29 Ron McKay 29 Bradman Award: Bob West Lucky number 17: Barry Gale There were 16 starters. Congratulations to all the winners. A good day with some restrictions eased for our fully vaccinated. Next game 22/10/21 Single Stableford.