TILLIGERRY Social Golf Club results for 15/10/21

Outright winner: Matt Baldwin 40 c/b

Runner up: John Clayton 40

Bonus points winner: Adam Cowie 33

Runner up: Bill McMaster 32 c/b

Ball winners: Barry Disch 32

Peter Couvaras 31

Ed Martin 31

Hugh Potts 30

Alan Lloyd 29

Ron McKay 29

Bradman Award: Bob West

Lucky number 17: Barry Gale

There were 16 starters.

Congratulations to all the winners.

A good day with some restrictions eased for our fully vaccinated.

Next game 22/10/21 Single Stableford.