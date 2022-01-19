Tilligerry to enjoy makeshift Australia Day after official event cancellations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT will be very much a do-it-yourself Australia Day in Tilligerry this year as the traditional celebrations have been cancelled due to the second wave of Covid washing in.

Henderson Park in Lemon Tree Passage has been the traditional venue and activities such as bands, sausage sizzles, dress-ups, displays and a sail past have drawn large crowds.

People are still free to use the many parks and beaches on the peninsula as long as they abide by the rules of the day.

Indeed many families wanting a quiet, low-key spot for a picnic head for Caswell Reserve, Mallabula or the shaded tranquil foreshore of Tanilba Bay.

Aussie flags can be seen aflutter from makeshift flagpoles and tents with red white and blue painted faces and balloons adding colour to the occasion.

By Geoff WALKER