Tim Hamilton receives Queen’s Scout Award at Tilligerry Scout Hall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TIM Hamilton was presented with his Queen’s Scout Award at the Tilligerry Scout Hall on Wednesday 31 March.

He was the first scout to achieve the prestigious award in the 34 year history of the group.

Mayor Ryan Palmer and local MP Kate Washington spoke of Tim’s dedication to the scouting movement and of his high standards of community service.

He was praised as a role model for the upcoming generation of scouts and young people in general.

Senior scouting representatives explained the long and involved process of becoming a Queen’s Scout which included some 300 hours of work covering 17 separate fields.

It was pointed out that it was particularly difficult to attain the standards required during the recent covid lockdown.

Some of the fields of endeavour leading to Tim’s award included: Initiative; The outdoors; The Environment; First Aid; Citizenship; Unit Management; Community Service and Leadership Courses.

He also qualified as a soccer referee, reaching level four of proficiency.

By Geoff WALKER