Time running out to redeem $100 kids vouchers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARENTS are being urged to take advantage of the State’s popular Active Kids program, with tens of millions of dollars worth of vouchers still to be redeemed this year due to the COVID lockdown.

The $100 vouchers are redeemable for children’s sport, fitness and recreational activities.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is also encouraging NSW families to dive into the new First Lap learn to swim program, which started on December 1.

The $100 voucher is available for children aged three to six years for swimming lessons.

“Now that sport is back up and running, we’re keen to remind parents to use these excellent NSW Government cost-saving measures so kids can get back to playing sport and learning to swim without breaking the family budget,” Mr Perrottet said.

“With COVID restrictions stopping sport for several months, around 430,000 children are yet to use their Active Kids vouchers this year, meaning there is around $86 million worth of vouchers still up for grabs.”

Every school-enrolled child in NSW is eligible for two $100 Active Kids vouchers per year towards the cost of sport and active recreation fees.

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the $100 First Lap learn to swim voucher and Active Kids program are among dozens of NSW Government savings to help ease cost of living pressures for households.

“Every cent counts when it comes to balancing the family budget and claiming the First Lap voucher is now at your fingertips and available via the Service NSW app,” Mr Dominello said.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the First Lap program, which provides an annual $100 voucher per child, has been expanded to include not just pre-school children but also those in kindergarten in 2021 and 2022.

“There’s no better time to dive into the First Lap program and make sure your child learns vital safety skills,” Mrs Ward said.

Creative Kids vouchers worth $100 are also available to school age children for creative and cultural activities.

For more details or to download a voucher, visit the Service NSW website at www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/cost-living.