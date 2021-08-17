Time to apply for MidCoast Council’s events and festivals sponsorship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF you’re planning to hold an event or festival from January to June 2022, now’s the time to apply to MidCoast Council for sponsorship.

Applications are open throughout August for events that fall into the Events and Festivals (funding up to $10,000); or Regionally Significant Events funding categories, of Council’s new Events and Festivals Sponsorship Policy.



“We have a long history of supporting local events, and this is the first round where our new Events and Festival Policy will take effect, making it easier for everyone to apply,” said Robyn Brennan, MidCoast Council’s Economic Development Coordinator.

The Events and Festivals category is targeted toward events that attract visitors from outside the MidCoast region, and the Regionally Significant category is for events that showcase the MidCoast on a much larger scale and would be difficult to replicate elsewhere.

Applications under the Community and Local Events category, events which are primarily staged for local audiences, will be accepted during March 2022 as per the new Policy.

“We will be working individually with our existing event organisers to ensure a positive transition to the new policy. We welcome new and existing event organisers to contact us for assistance especially those seeking sponsorship under the Community and Local Events category.”

For further information on the categories, dates of application rounds and access to application forms head to Council’s website www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Community/Grants-and-Funding.