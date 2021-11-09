Time To Consider Your Future Representatives On Port Stephens Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE time for nominations for the upcoming Council elections is over and now residents and local businesses will see the candidates out and about, and hear how they plan to deliver for the future.

4 December is election day for local councils after more than a year’s delay due to COVID-19.



This election Port Stephens has two Mayoral candidates, with Mayor Ryan Palmer putting himself forward for a second term as an independent and Leah Anderson running as a Labor candidate.

In East Ward the candidates fall into three groups with the Liberals represented by John Bailey with retiring Councillor Jaimie Abbott running as second on the ticket along with Madaline Sorensen.

East Ward’s Labor team is headed by Mayoral candidate Leah Anderson with Roz Armstrong running second on her ticket with Chris Bastic.

Also running for East Ward is Mayor Palmer’s independent team with Councillor Glen Dunkley second on the ticket and the team rounded out with Bruce Scott, Natalie Vogtmann and Nicholas Diemar.

Central Ward has more options with Councillor Steve Tucker running again as an independent with Sean Brennan and Helen Tucker on his ticket.

Councillor Tucker is running alongside Mayor Ryan Palmer.

Councillor Chris Doohan is also running again from Central Ward with Benjamin Niland and Holly Doohan on his ticket.

The Greens are offering Caitlin Spiller with Michael Collins and Ross Hampton.

Jason Wells will run for Labor with Kelly Hammond and Kim Oakhill rounding out his team.

Running solo for Central Ward in his second attempt to be elected to Council is Willian Doran.

West Ward has two recognised groups to vote for; the independents and Labor.

The independents are led by Peter Kafer with Lea Smith and Reyna Smith on his ticket.

Labor for West Ward is headed up by Councillor Giacomo Arnott with Peter Francis and Vicki McLaughlin on the ticket.

West Ward Has the highest number of non-grouped candidates with Monique Malone, Danielle Le Mottee,

Christopher Baguley and Andrew Cole all putting their hats into the ring.

Due to a technical error Deputy Mayor Paul LeMottee has failed to have his nomination accepted by the Australian Electoral Commission, it is understood that he is contesting the matter.

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington is asking residents to consider how they vote with care.

She told News Of The Area, “The people of Port Stephens deserve representatives who act with integrity and always put the interests of our community first.

“As a local leader, I’ve learned the most important skill is listening.

“When leaders don’t listen, they can’t be trusted to speak for us.

“We need energetic and engaged people on Council who will listen and deliver,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON