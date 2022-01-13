Tokyo Silver medalist swimmer Maddie McTernan competes in Coffs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADELEINE McTernan, the former Coffs Harbour swimming sensation, will be competing at this weekend’s Coffs Harbour Summer Splash meet being held at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic pool.

Maddie, who anchored Australia’s Paralympic mixed freestyle relay swimming team to a silver medal and who also finished fourth in the women’s S14 100m backstroke final, is looking forward to reuniting with her former coach Eugene Brogmus and her Coffs Harbour Swimming Club teammates and committee members.

“I am so excited and looking forward to catching up and thanking all my former Coffs Swimming Club teammates, I was overwhelmed by their kind support and as well as both the Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga communities’ kind support when I was competing in Tokyo,” she said.

“I have brought my silver medal and other gifts for the Coffs Harbour club, and I cannot wait to compete this weekend in the pool where my dream started in 2015.”

Coffs Harbour coach Eugene Brogmus commented, “I am looking forward to personally congratulating Maddie on her silver medal performance for Australia this weekend and for what she has done for Coffs Harbour swimming.

“I am so proud of her for her making it to the top of swimming.”

Coffs Harbour Swimming Club President Daniel Bannerman said, “We are so proud of Maddie winning a silver medal for Australia.

“The Coffs Harbour Swimming Club will be looking forward to reuniting with Maddie and her family this weekend.”

Maddie’s mum, Allison McTernan added, “Our family are indebted to both the Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga communities for their generous support for Maddie at last year’s Tokyo games.

“Our family will never forget that it was Coffs Harbour Swimming Club and her former coach Eugene Brogmus that built Maddie’s solid swimming foundation which contributed to her winning a silver medal for Australia.”

Maddie has a big schedule in 2022, aiming to compete for a place on the Australian Paralympic team for the World Para Swimming Championships being held in Portugal from June 12 to 18.

Following this, Maddie aims to race at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (28 July to 8 August) and finally to make the Australian Paralympic team for the inaugural Virtus Oceania Asia Games being held in Brisbane from 5 to 12 November.

Fingers crossed for Maddie and more medals for Australia and Coffs Harbour.