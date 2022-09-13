Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group Fundraiser



THE Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group offers assistance to residents of the Tomaree Peninsula who have breast cancer.

Volunteers from the group provide transport to and from cancer-related medical appointments in Newcastle and Maitland, telephone support and face-to-face support including house cleaning, lawn mowing and child minding at the committee’s discretion.



Long time member Christine Walton told News Of The Area, “We also assist ladies with wigs, scarves and hand-knitted, lightweight cotton prosthesis.

“Underarm cushion packs are also handcrafted by members of the group making recovery more comfortable post surgery.”

The group holds monthly morning teas to network with other breast cancer patients and any other assistance where possible.

“In order for the group to continue to deliver this important service we rely on donations and fundraising, due to covid the group has not been able to hold our incredibly popular ‘In the Pink Breakfast’ for two years.”

The breakfast is the group’s major fundraiser for the year and greatly assists the group to continue their good work.

“It is a great pleasure to be able to announce that the “In the Pink Breakfast” event will be held on Wednesday, 19 October 2022.

“Doors open at 7am and the venue is the Nelson Bay Bowling Club.”

There will be a special guest speaker and attendees will receive a free glass of champagne on arrival.

“The cost of the ticket is $30.00 per person, tickets are available from the Nelson Bay Bowling Club.

“Phone 4981 1272 to make a booking or you can purchase a ticket at their reception.

“Raffle tickets are available on the day with lots of prizes on offer, there will also be our big raffle prize of ‘Shop the Bay’ – $500 worth of vouchers for various shops in Nelson Bay,” she said.

The whole community is invited to come along and support this group of ladies who do a fabulous job in our community.

For more information on the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group call 0431 864778 or 0423 602243, email info@tomareebreastcancersupport.com.au or visit their website at www.tomareebreastcancersupport.com.au.

By Marian SAMPSON