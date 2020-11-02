Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group Sewing To Support Women and Men Undergoing Treatment For Breast Cancer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For Port Stephens women undergoing treatment for breast cancer support has been provided by the valiant volunteers of the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group.

In normal times volunteers come together to sew comfort cushions for women who have had surgery.

After easing of restrictions Kay Berkley offered her home to the group for a sewing bee and a lovely morning tea for the volunteers.

Judy Watton of the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group told News Of The Area, “On Friday the ladies were able to meet at last and 40 cushions and drainage bags were made and packaged ready to be delivered to local patients and hospitals.

“We are hoping next year that we will be able to do our normal 4 sewing days to supply McGrath nurses and several hospitals,” she said.

The socially distant sewing bee was a success with supplies being sent out to be provided to women going through very difficult times post surgery.

The members of the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group are asking women to make sure that they put themselves first and undertake their regular mammogram and to get to know how their breasts look and feel so that they can detect changes early.

Early detection reduces the invasive nature and treatment for breast cancer and increases survival rates.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation report that 55 Australians are diagnosed with Breast Cancer every day, and 3,000 Australians will die this year from the disease.

1 in 7 Australian women and 1 in 675 Australian men expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime, making it vital that all women are active in getting to know their breasts.

By Marian SAMPSON