Tomaree Bridge Club to hold annual congress

TOMAREE Bridge Club serves the community of the larger part of Port Stephens and will be holding its annual congress at the end of this month, inviting players from around the state and beyond to enjoy competition at levels from experienced players to raw beginners.

The Club prides itself on its friendly atmosphere and on its provision of play for anyone interested in joining the many thousands who enjoy the challenge of bridge.

Lessons for learners are provided across all ages and there are members keen to mentor them as they discover that there is a lot of fun to be had while exercising the brain.

Face-to-face play is conducted under very strict conditions to protect members in these times of COVID.

If you are interested in finding out more you can call or send an SMS to 0422479067.