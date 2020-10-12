Tomaree Business Chamber Actively Supporting Business In Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Right now domestic tourism is up, helping to stem the tide of the loss of the international tourism sector brought about through COVID-19.

Businesses across the region have altered their paths and pivoted to meet new markets and to deal with the restrictions which are keeping the community safe.

The Tomaree Business Chamber hasn’t been idle, they are about to launch a new brand and deliver even more to member businesses, assisting them to take advantage of every possible opportunity.

Leah Anderson, President of the Tomaree Business Chamber told News Of The Area, “We are launching something exciting and new, what we are looking to do is support our members, we have been checking in and seeing how our members are going and coping.

“We’ve been working hard towards something that is going to enhance our members’ benefits even more, we are looking forward to launching to members and our networks.”

Membership of the Chamber gives automatic access to Business NSW including free legal advice and marketing advice and small business tool kits.

“Membership provides opportunities to network and support your business and for you not to be on your own, which is important for small sole traders and joining an organisation with 250 members ensures that you are not on your own.

“We quite often advocate for members, we have good relationships with Port Stephens Council, Destination Port Stephens and Port Stephens Women In Business making the chamber a great conduit for businesses to connect,” she said.

Chamber was able to work with Council to get grant funding which will assist in making the CBD more vibrant and open more seating and create more COVID safe spaces for outside dining.

Membership to the Chamber is open to all businesses and community groups.

By Marian SAMPSON