Tomaree Community Hospital Is A Hospital With Heart

OUR local hospital may be small and need more staff but it has plenty of heart.

The Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary is a member of UHA, (United Hospital Auxiliaries of NSW Inc).

This group of volunteers work tirelessly to support our local Tomaree Hospital buying equipment, improving the facility and even giving patients nighties and PJ’s when they are in need.



Driven by an increasing growth of population and tourism the number of patients is ever increasing as are the demands on the services of the medical team at the Hospital.

Denise Sharpe, Publicity Officer for the Tomaree Community Hospital Auxiliary, told News Of The Area, “We recently assisted with the decoration of the pediatric emergency patients room.

“We raised funds and had a mural painted on the wall.”

This makes the room more inviting and less clinical for young patients assisting in reducing anxiety while undergoing treatments.

“We also hold fashion parades, stalls and raffles to raise funds,” she said.

There is also a team that engages in sewing, crocheting, knitting and collecting the donations.

Pyjamas and nighties are in need when an unplanned stay at the hospital occurs and the Tomaree Hospital Auxillary uses donated PJ’s and Nighties to patients who find themselves hospitalised with no notice.

The volunteers wash and size the nightwear and return them to the hospital for the next person in need.

The hospital staff issue clothing to patients who arrive without their own items.

Many patients from nursing homes and visitors who attend the hospital without these essential items are very grateful for this kind and considerate service.

You can assist the auxiliary by providing donations of pyjamas and nighties or items that are suitable for raffles.

By Marian SAMPSON