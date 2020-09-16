Tomaree Family History Group elect new executive leadership team at AGM

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Annual General Meeting of The Tomaree Family History Group was held on September 5 and members enjoyed the workshop and a get together over a cup of coffee after the meeting.



The results of the election for the Executive brought some new faces.

We give a big welcome to Susan Taylor and Lyndall Pettigrew plus a welcome back to Ann Watson.

Below is the new Executive group.

President: Susan Taylor

Vice President: Margie Anderson

Secretary: Margie Anderson

Treasurer: Marie Williamson

Committee Members: Glenys Crone, Anna Cordwell, Desiree Watters, Ann Watson, Lyndall Pettigrew.

Tomaree Family History Group was formed in 2000 and is enthusiastically gathering resources and is prepared to share knowledge and assist others with research into genealogy and family history.

By Margie ANDERSON, Tomaree Family History Group