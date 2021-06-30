Tomaree Family History Group seeks to learn about their ancestors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Tomaree Family History Group are an eager group from the Port Stephens region who are researching their ancestors.

With 36 keen members, the group has a committee meeting each month with a newsletter sent out to all, keeping everyone updated and informed about the proceedings.

On Saturday 3 July 2021, the group will be holding a workshop at the Tomaree Library and Community Centre – Acacia Room.

Marg Anderson, Secretary of the Tomaree Family History Group told News Of The Area, “The group has a Workshop on the first Saturday of each month, in the Tomaree Library and Community centre, with a guest speaker like in July we have Ruth Graham from the Society of Australian Genealogists (SAG) in Sydney.

“As our research progresses we find more family members and sometimes reconnect with cousins we had lost touch with.

“With guests like Ruth Graham we learn how to find more information; where to find it; and how to add this information to our family tree.”

The Society of Australian Genealogists (SAG) was formed in 1932 and Ruth Graham has been researching family histories for almost thirty years.

SAG has one of the largest private genealogical and historical reference collections in the world, with records covering all of Australia and overseas (especially the UK and Ireland).

The group invites anyone who is interested to join at 9:30am in the Tomaree Library and Community Centre, Acacia room to come along and hear from Ruth.

By Tara CAMPBELL