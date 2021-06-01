Tomaree Headland Walk Reopens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE view from the summit of Tomaree Headland is one of the top views in the state.

After being closed due to a landslide after the March 2021 storms the walkway to the summit has reopened.

Tomaree Head Summit walk is a 2.2km, grade 5 return hike, located in the Tomaree National Park, New South Wales.



The hike should take approximately 1.5hrs to complete.

The walk climbs 161 metres above sea level and offers spectacular views across Port Stephens to Seal Rocks and down through Stockton Bite towards Newcastle.

Views also take in Cabbage Tree and Boondelbah islands – these nature reserves are the world’s only nesting sites for the endangered Gould’s petrel.

For those who take the trek and reach the summit, you will enjoy panoramic views of Yacaaba Head, Cabbage Tree, Boondelbah and Broughton Islands from the north platform.

At this time of the year it is not uncommon to see the annual migration of whales from the viewing platforms.

Eileen Gilliand, Destination Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “Tomaree Headland is one of Port Stephens major attractions with over 200,000 visitors taking the short hike each year to see just how incredible Port Stephens is.

“The reopening is perfect timing for the whale migration season and the upcoming school holidays – so if you are taking the walk , take your binoculars to see if you will catch sight of a humpback whale heading north to warmer waters.”

Gilliand is encouraging everyone to enjoy the Port over the cooler months.

“Visit the Macadamia Nut Farm in Medowie, Tanilba House for high tea on Sunday, 20 June, taste oysters direct form the oyster farmer at Karuah or head to Raymond Terrace where you can stroll along historic King Street, one of the last surviving examples of 1800s commercial streetscapes.

“If you are looking for a little adventure head to the sand dunes to 4WD, sand board, ride a camel or a quad bike or get up close (responsibly) to whales and meet the resident dolphins on a cruise

“If you have not utilised your Dine and Discover Vouchers why not discover your own backyard.

Vouchers can be used at participating cafes, bistros and restaurants which can be found in various locations across Port Stephens.

You can also use vouchers at participating tourism attractions and tours which include Moonshadow-TQC Cruises, Oakvale Wildlife Park, Toboggan Hill Park, 4WD Tours R Us, Irukandji Shark & Ray Encounters and Fighter World to name just a few.

Go to portstephens.org.au for a full list of participating Port Stephens businesses.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said, “Tomaree Head Summit Walk is a key drawcard for visitors to Port Stephens and locals who love to get the best view of our incredible natural environment.

“After several weeks of closures for repairs after the natural disaster in March, it’s great to have this unique walk open again to bring visitors to our region, which then has positive flow-on effects for our local businesses and economy.”

By Marian SAMPSON