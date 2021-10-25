Tomaree High Welcomes FASTstream Teachers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOMAREE High School is about to participate in a program which will attract some of the state’s best graduates.

The school is one which will participate in a program which mentors and develops accelerated leadership programs.



The first 50 participants in a new elite program for the best graduates and early career teachers have been selected and matched with their new schools for the 2022 school year.

The program accepts a small number of outstanding candidates each year, who begin an intensive mentoring and accelerated leadership pathway, which includes placements at leading public schools, including in the regions.

It’s a win for the school and a win for students with some great new teachers entering the system.

More than 200 early career and graduate teachers applied to take part in the exclusive FASTstream program, and more than 120 schools expressed an interest in hosting FASTstream participants.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the program was a first for NSW and an exciting opportunity for aspiring teachers and regional communities.

“As a former teacher, I recognise the importance of great mentors to help set up our aspiring school leaders for the future,” Mr Toole said.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for high-performing early career and graduate teachers to fast track their careers, while experiencing the joys of living in the bush.

“This is about developing the next generation of superstar teachers and principals.”

Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said every participant who has been selected has demonstrated a passion and commitment to public education.

“I’m really excited by the diversity of talent, skills and background in our first group of FASTstreamers, more than half of whom will be placed at a regional or rural school straight away,” Ms Mitchell said.

“We know great school leadership is crucial in lifting student and school outcomes and providing all our students with the opportunities to succeed.

FASTstream is part of our commitment to identifying and supporting our school leaders at every stage of their career.

“The teachers will also receive support from a school-based mentor in each placement providing them with advice and feedback, as well as a program mentor who will guide them through every step of the ten-year FASTstream journey.

“This includes providing advice on professional development programs and opportunities, leadership coaching and tailored support.”

Schools across NSW that are taking part in the program include Tomaree High, Dawson Public School, Wyrallah Road Public School in Lismore and Macarthur Girls High School.

Participants will take part in an induction process in Term 4 this year before beginning placement in their first school in Term 1, 2022.

By Marian SAMPSON