Tomaree Ladies Probus Christmas Celebrations

MEMBERS of the Tomaree Ladies Probus Club enjoyed their annual Christmas Party recently.

Julie McAlister told News Of The Area, “President Daphne Smith welcomed members and partners to their annual Christmas Luncheon at Nelson Bay Golf Club.

“It was party, party, party time with ladies in bright Christmas outfits and most recipients taking home lucky door prizes.”

It was a great event enjoyed by all who attended.

“Special thanks went to Marilyn Jennings for her wine and dine organising, to Shirley Coates and Ann Tongue for the table decorations and also to Betty Colebrook’s delicious gourmet Christmas cake skills everyone enjoyed,” she said.

The members of the club meet regularly to enjoy company and outings together.

By Marian SAMPSON