Tomaree Meals On Wheels Launches

GOOD food and nutrition is sometimes a struggle for older people but it should not be a barrier to them ageing in place in their own homes.

Newcastle Meals on Wheels has been in the hearts and homes of Novocastrians for the past 59 years.



Deliveries of nutritious meals started in Newcastle in 1963, delivering to seven elderly people.

Today the service delivers more than 5500 meals weekly to over 1200 people across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens.

A new service is launching on 6 June, with Tomaree Meals on Wheels becoming the tenth location serviced under the Newcastle Meals on Wheels banner.

Ayla Jade of Newcastle Meals On Wheels told News Of The Area, “We have heard the need for a service in the Tomaree Peninsula, and have been trying for the past few years, but a combination of COVID and sourcing a location has been a struggle until now.

“We have found the perfect location to lease – within the Tomaree Library and Community Centre, and now we need the community support,” she said.

Ayla said that Meals on Wheels is ‘More Than Just A Meal’.

“We do not drop meals on your doorstep, we deliver the meal to you in person, we check in on you, stop for a friendly chat and smile and give you and your loved one’s peace of mind, allowing you to remain independent and happy in your own home.

“Our nourishing meals are available in a fresh and frozen full day menu, accommodating the pickiest eaters, and we also offer a great range of meal adaptations, including texture modification.

Meals are available for anyone, with pricing subsidies available for Seniors, Carers, Home Care Package recipients and NDIS participants.

“In addition to our Meal service, we offer a range of social support programs as part of our Wellness Program – to help one stay connected within their local community.”

These programs will slowly roll out once the new meal service is up and running.

“We know there is a great need for our service in Tomaree, however we need your help.

“If you know anyone who might benefit from accessing our Meal Service, we would love to connect with them.”

The service is flexible with no locked-in contracts, allowing clients to have one night a week of cooking, or receive meals seven days a week.

For client enquiries, contact the Tomaree branch on 4089 0844 or visit https://mow.net.au/tomaree-branch/.

Meals on Wheels could not operate without a team of amazing volunteers.

“At present across our nine Newcastle/Lake Macquarie branches we have an amazing group of over 400 volunteers, ranging in all ages from school students, to 97 years of age!

“Most of our roles can be done in less than two hours, and can be daily, weekly, fortnightly or monthly – it’s up to you!”

A majority of volunteering is done in the morning between the hours of 7:30-10:00am.

Volunteering with Meals on Wheels not just provides one with an opportunity to help others and make a difference, it allows one to be part of the MoW Family which is Global, it is rewarding, fun, social and a great way to give directly back to your local community.

“If you are keen to hear more about volunteering we would love to hear from you – we will be holding a few volunteer information sessions over the next two months across different times of the day.

“Please reach out to us at [email protected]

“Alternatively, if you would like to come down and meet the team and talk to us in person – regarding accessing our meal service or becoming a volunteer, we will be holding information sessions at Salamander Bay Shopping Centre from 9:00am to 5:00 pm on 26 April, 3 May and 18 May.

“We would love to see you!” Ayla said.

By Marian SAMPSON